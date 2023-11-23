Sweet Home Season 2 review: A continued fight for humanity in the apocalypse

Song Kang and the cast of Sweet Home return for an even more intense fight for their lives in Season 2, as humanity is in for a rude awakening amid the apocalyptic horrors. Here’s our review of the first three episodes of Sweet Home Season 2.

The last fans saw Cha Hyun-soo, he gave himself up to the military, only to discover Ui-myeong had survived their epic battle and taken over the body of Sang-wook. His plan? To find the rest of the special infected like them. Meanwhile, the tenants of the Green Home apartments are taken by the military to a supposed safe zone.

Sweet Home Season 2 promises even more chaos, bloodshed, heartache, and the grueling fight for humanity to win against the monsters. Or are the monsters not as harmful as they originally suspected? The official trailers gave a sneak peek of the main characters doing anything to survive as they face new threats, a possible cure, and salvation.

While the K-drama trailers were full of action, they are nothing compared to what’s in store for fans in the first three episodes alone.

Sweet Home Season 2 starts where it left off, and then some

Setting the pace right away, the second season of the K-drama kicks off moments after the cliffhanger finale. It’s a welcome start as the storyline melds seamlessly and jumpstarts the new chapter of the K-drama while also introducing some new characters. While the first season focuses on the tenants, Sweet Home Season 2 expands the character list to include the military, more survivors, and a mad scientist who starts to believe humans are the infection.

Outside the Green Home apartments is a much more chaotic world that will challenge the characters beyond imagination. Watching the first three episodes of Sweet Home Season 2 feels like three feature-length movies – it’s hard to believe that the season has a total of eight episodes.

Unlike the first season, Sweet Home Season 2 makes a drastic shift from the get-go about how Hyun-soo sees the monsters. Born from deep-rooted desires, some monsters are created to be vile – but what if they are still human within? Hyun-soo proves to be the bridge between humanity and monstrosity.

Let’s get the part everyone is wondering about. What happens to Hyun-soo and the main characters? While there are no spoilers here, it’s safe to say that Hyun-soo makes a drastic change from a loner trying to retain his humanity, to a blood-soaked hero. He refuses to forget he’s human and vows to save the world – even if it means pain. But the biggest caveat of Sweet Home Season 2 is Hyun-soo’s importance to the cause. Why is he special?

When it comes to the other characters, they are nothing short of amazing. They soon realize the world has changed too much, and no one will save them – not even the government. New and old characters are back to fend for themselves. One thing is for certain. Jaws will drop by the end of the third episode with cliffhangers that will change the outcome of Sweet Home Season 2, and possibly Season 3.

The cast and effects are both *chef’s kiss*

Song Kang dazzles in Sweet Home Season 2 as his character sheds his old self to rise from the burnt embers to find peace for both humans and monsters. His character is at the center of the apocalypse as he soon realizes that the hatred for monsters may not be one-sided.

Lee Jin-uk returns as his original yet new character Ui-myeong, who serves as one of the antagonists. The actor perfectly mimics Season 1’s ferocity, insanity, and desire for a new world order of monsters over humans. Meanwhile, Go Min-si returns as Eun-yoo. While still being the tough-as-nails character, there’s a noticeable change after the loss of her brother as will soon venture on her own.

The one character to latch onto in Sweet Home Season 2 is Yi-kyung (Lee Si-young). The former firefighter looking for answers about her fiancé finds herself in for a rude awakening. Actor Lee does a superb job of combining her character’s survival instincts with the fragility of her broken heart.

A newcomer to Sweet Home Season 2 is actor Oh Jung-se as scientist Im. Oh does the job of depicting a mad scientist who sees the apocalypse as his newfound opportunity – but not on the side of humanity.

While Season 1 was impressive with its use of CGI, Sweet Home Season 2 ups the ante like never before. With a bigger landscape to cover and more characters, there’s gunfire, explosives, buckets of blood, and variations of monsters like never before.

Sweet Home Season 2 review score: 5/5

Sweet Home Season 2 is a breathtaking continuation of the apocalyptic horror K-drama that only gets better and better with every episode. It’s a perfect melding of grit, gore, horror, heartache, and a heart-clenching depiction of what it means to be human.

The impressive list of actors continues to bring the story to life like never before as they go through stages of change, symbolizing different aspects of life in the apocalypse. The first three episodes will leave fans desiring more, and can only speculate the rest of the season will change the landscape of K-drama horror.

