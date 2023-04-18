Super Mario Bros’ Peaches is Jack Black’s first solo Billboard Hot 100 hit

With the success of Super Mario Bros.’ original Peaches song, Jack Black has earned his first Billboard Hot 100 hit as a solo artist.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to gross millions of dollars at the global box office. Notably, it’s expected to earn no less than one billion dollars once its theatrical run comes to an end.

Super Mario’s newest cinematic adventure isn’t only taking over movie theaters, though. Thanks to the original song that Bowser actor Jack Black performed for the film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also climbing the Billboard charts.

Article continues after ad

The track’s success has marked yet another impressive win for Jack Black’s music career.

Jack Black’s Peaches song debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart

In the animated Super Mario film, Jack Black’s Bowser performs an ode in honor of Princess Peach. The song, Peaches, was released by Illumination, Nintendo, and Back Lot Music on April 7, quickly garnering millions of streams.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83, an impressive feat that many won’t soon forget. Equally impressive is that the original track represents the first time Jack Black has earned a Hot 100 hit as a solo act.

Article continues after ad

Black’s past Hot 100 appearance was thanks to his role in the comedy rock duo Tenacious D with Kyle Gass. The pair’s hit song, “The Pick of Destiny,” peaked on the Billboard charts at No. 78.

A music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett undoubtedly amplified the song’s profile worldwide. As of writing, the video is trending at No. 5 for music on YouTube with over 15 million views.

Jack Black’s Peaches for The Super Mario Bros. Movie could be well on its way to even greater levels of success. The film itself has already become the highest-grossing video game movie to date.