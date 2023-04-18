The Super Mario Bros film is now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time

The Super Mario Bros movie has broken another box office record, with the film now officially the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time across both animated and live-action.

The new Super Mario Bros movie has proven to be unstoppable at the box office, with the film smashing all-time records within its first week in cinemas. However, the movie has now broken yet another record, becoming the highest-grossing film based on a video game of all time, both live-action and animated.

Article continues after ad

In Dexerto’s review of the film, we wrote that “there’s enough here to keep entertainment levels up to an adequate level – even if it does cater primarily to the younger market. But adequate means there’s potential here for so much more.”

The film has officially grossed over $700 million at the global box office, beating out the recent Dungeons and Dragons film on its way to becoming the highest-grossing video game adaption of all time.

Article continues after ad

The Super Mario Bros film smashing box office records

As well as this, the movie is currently the second highest-grossing animated film of all time, an equally impressive achievement. And based on spin-off reports and rumors, Nintendo has big plans when it comes to expanding the Mario cinematic universe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

During an interview with GameSpot, Jack Black revealed that, if the likes of Wario were to be introduced in the second film, Pedro Pascal would be his perfect choice for the role.

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil,” Black said. “Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.