Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy directing new Star Wars movie after Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy, the producer behind Stranger Things and director of Deadpool 3, will helm a new Star Wars movie following the final season of the Netflix series.

There hasn’t been a movie set in the galaxy far, far away since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, the divisive final entry in the Skywalker Saga. In the three years since, we’ve enjoyed a new era of Star Wars TV, from The Mandalorian to Andor.

Meanwhile, Levy’s career has seen tremendous momentum: he’s the main producer on Stranger Things, arguably the biggest show in the world; and he’s directed Free Guy and The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds.

Fans have been speculating over the future of Star Wars on the big screen, and plans are starting to emerge – including a movie directed by Levy.

Shawn Levy set to direct new Star Wars movie

Levy is in talks to take on a new Star Wars movie after his work on Stranger Things Season 5 – the final season of the Netflix behemoth – and Deadpool 3, marking the Merc with a Mouth’s introduction to the MCU alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

There are few details regarding what shape the film would take, but Deadline wrote: “We are trying to pry loose details of plot and writer, but this we can tell you: Levy will focus on this one after he completes the job directing Deadpool 3 at Marvel and Disney, the one that brings Ryan Reynolds together with Hugh Jackman.”

Lucasfilm is developing a number of Star Wars movies, including one from Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, a new film from Damon Lindelof which isn’t due for release until 2025, and Rian Johnson’s possible trilogy.

According to a Puck report from former Hollywood Reporter writer Matthew Beloni, there’s “a culture of fear and indecision around the next installment”, particularly after the response to The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

