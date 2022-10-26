Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman says Ryan Reynolds was “shocked” by Wolverine return

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Hugh Jackman believes Ryan Reynolds was “shocked” when he told him he wanted to return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

The Merc with a Mouth is finally coming back, and he’s bringing an adamantium-clawed pal along for the threequel. That’s right, Reynolds and Jackman are finally starring together as Deadpool and Wolverine in their own movie.

Of course, while most fans were immediately ecstatic about the news, they also shared a concern: Logan was a perfect send-off for the character, so will this ruin it?

No, it won’t. Jackman and Reynolds confirmed they’re not touching the events of that film, and the X-Men star’s return wasn’t a decision taken lightly.

Hugh Jackman opens up about Wolverine return in Deadpool 3

In a new interview with Variety around the release of The Son, Jackman spoke about returning as Wolverine, also marking the MCU debut of the character – although, even he suspects someone else will step in.

“Well, I was greedy. I held on to it for 20 years. And then, of course, since I left, it’s been bought by Disney. I’m sure the plans are afoot,” he said.

Jackman previously said he’d retired playing the role, and he was telling the truth – until he saw Deadpool. “I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, ‘Ah, damn it!’ All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hours with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it’s been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here,” he explained.

In late August, a month before Reynolds announced the movie, Jackman called him to tell him the good news. “I think, actually, he’d given up,” he said, as Reynolds had been asking him “on the daily” for years.

“I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, ‘I can’t believe the timing of this.’”

Reynolds also told the outlet: “Oh my God, I’m thrilled. It’s like old home week. To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that’s beyond our wildest dreams.”

The actor also revealed one of the biggest supporters of Jackman’s return: Kevin Feige, who’d been pushing for it for three years. “For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting,” he added.

