Knuckles cast unveiled – who’s in Idris Elba’s Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff?

Idris Elba will return as Knuckles in his own Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series, which has just unveiled its cast – so, who’s in the Paramount+ show?

The Super Mario Bros Movie may be the most successful video game adaptation of all time, but another franchise paved the way for its box office domination: Sonic the Hedgehog.

The first movie came just before cinemas were shuttered amid global restrictions, and it still grossed more than $319 million. Its sequel hit the big screen last year and made over $405 million – oh, and both movies have positive Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Article continues after ad

While we’re still (im)patiently waiting for Sonic 3, Paramount+ is going ahead with a Knuckles spinoff series with Idris Elba reprising his role.

Knuckles cast for Idris Elba’s Sonic spinoff

Idris Elba is back as Knuckles, the red, spiky-fisted echidna who made his debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. He started off as an antagonist, helping Dr. Robotnik locate the Master Emerald. In the end, after he was betrayed by Eggman, he teamed up with Sonic and Tails.

The cast for the Knuckles series includes:

Article continues after ad

Idris Elba as Knuckes

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Tika Sumpter as Maddie

Edi Patterson

Julian Barratt

Scott Mescudi

Ellie Taylor

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pally and Sumpter also starred in the movies, but it’s unclear if we can expect any appearances from Ben Schwartz as Sonic or James Marsden as Tom Wachowski.

The spinoff will take place between the events of the second and third film, with the official synopsis reading: “The new live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Article continues after ad

Jeff Fowler, the director of both movies, is helming the pilot episode, with all of the films’ key creatives serving as executive producers, including Elba.

The Knuckles show is in production now, but it doesn’t have a release date. In the meantime, find out what we know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 here.