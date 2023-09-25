Sicario 3: Everything we know

Benicio Del Toro fans across the world can heave a collective sigh of relief: Sicario 3 is officially on the cards, so here’s what we know so far.

Though ongoing WGA strikes mean that Sicario 3 won’t be on the big screen in the immediate future, plans are confirmed as being worked on by the team behind it.

The original film series synopsis reads: “After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) receives a top assignment. Recruited by mysterious government official Matt Graver (Josh Brolin), Kate joins a task force for the escalating war against drugs.”

While fans patiently wait for more details to be revealed, here’s everything we know so far about the impending Sicario 3.

Sicario 3: What do we know so far?

Currently, development on the third Sicario film is in very early stages.

Columbia Pictures

Speaking to the Messenger, franchise producer Basil Iwanyk said: “Oh yeah [it’s happening], when we can continue writing it. It was pencils down, but the idea is awesome.

“I can’t wait for Sicario 3. I could watch Benicio play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn’t get old.”

Del Toro plays the character of Alejandro Gillick, a former Mexican prosecutor turned assassin. He also appear in Siciario’s 2018 sequel, Day of the Soldado.

Iwaynk is also know for his work on the John Wick movies, which has most recently seen the addition of the world-expanding standalone, The Continental.

Do we know who’s behind Sicario 3?

At this stage, the team behind Sicario 3 isn’t confirmed – but the previous two films could give fans a good indication of who will be involved.

Columbia Pictures

Just like the previous films, the team tipped to be behind Sicario 3 have plenty of other known franchises behind them.

The new installment could come courtesy of Sicario’s previous writer Taylor Sheridan, who is also known for creating the smash Paramount hit Yellowstone. Sheridan perhaps will work once again with renowned director Denis Villeneuve, who is now better known for his work on Dune, arriving after the initial release of Sicario. Sicario 2 had director Stefano Sollima at the helm, reuniting with Del Toro once again.

Franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are confirmed to be involved.

Is there a Sicario 3 release date?

No, there isn’t a Sicario 3 release date right now. We’ll update this space with any new information.

