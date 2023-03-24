Shazam 2: Zachary Levi confirms Black Adam & Superman cameos were “thwarted”

Zachary Levi has addressed the drama surrounding Shazam 2, confirming that cameos from Superman and Black Adam’s cast have been “thwarted” during his time in the role.

The DC universe is in peril, no doubt. After a string of cancellations and rejigs under James Gunn’s new management, any film that comes out seems destined to fail.

And right now, the biggest mess is between Black Adam and Shazam, due to the nature of cameos. Just recently it came out that a Shazam cameo in Black Adam had been vetoed by the Rock.

And now, according to star Zachary Levi, it seems like Black Adam’s appearance in Shazam has also been prevented, along with an appearance by the Man of Steel, Superman himself.

Zachary Levi reveals “thwarted” plans for Shazam cameos

At the end of the first film, Shazam joins his friend as lunch along with the Man of Steel, however due to Cavill not actually being in the film, Superman is only shown from the neck down, making for an arguably disappointing cameo for fans.

Now, in a recent Instagram Live, Shazam star Zachary Levi revealed that Cavill’s Superman was supposed to cameo in the first Shazam movie, but sadly that didn’t end up happening despite their efforts:

“All of you fans who love Henry Cavill, we tried desperately to get Henry Cavill in the first movie. He wasn’t a headless superman because we wanted him to be a headless superman. We were thwarted, we were not allowed to have that happen.”

The actor then went on to explain how Black Adam characters, Hawkman and Cyclone, were also meant to appear in the mid-credits scene of Shazam 2, in which they would invite Shazam to join the Justice Society of America: “The original intent was to have Hawkman and Cyclone be there.

“We had an awesome scene that would have tied me in to the JSA with Hawkman and with Cyclone, and we were thwarted.”

Levi didn’t reveal who it was that thwarted them on both occasions however, and he did make sure to state that he wasn’t blaming any particular person: “I’m not trying to blame anybody for our movie.”

He continued on to say, “Everyone within the Shazam production, for years we have been doing everything we can to fight for you, the fans.”

He also defended himself, saying about Cavill’s absence from the films, “I am a comic nerd. I want to blow all of your minds with all the crossovers and all the goods. Trust me, it bummed me out greatly.”

Shazam 2 is currently in cinemas. In the meantime, check out the rest of our Shazam coverage below:

