LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory hits all-time low price for Black Friday

Suit up with the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory selling at an all-time low price this Black Friday from Amazon. Definitely more stylish than a three-piece tux.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has countless LEGO sets based on scenes from the films of the Infinity Saga and beyond. Although the consensus for fans is that we may be experiencing some Marvel fatigue lately.

Thankfully, LEGO can take us back to the good old days of the early MCU with these sets, back when we had wide-eyed theories on where the franchise could go. Also, thank Amazon for offering an all-time low on this particular set.

Save on LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory with Amazon

Amazon offers a massive 53% discount on the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory set during their Black Friday event leading into the holiday season. It’s likely this deal will not last forever, so be sure to act fast if you want to snap it up.

Containing 496 pieces and eight minifigures

This set combines several ideas from the Iron Man trilogy, of course, Tony Stark appears along with multiple Iron Man suits from each film, a sports car, and Pepper Potts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The main inspiration for this set is from Iron Man 2, with the inclusion of the villainous Whiplash, War Machine, and Nick Fury. While it’s not the best film Marvel has to offer, the big giveaway is the inclusion of the original Stark Expo model his father, Howard Stark, made that helps Tony out of a life-threatening disaster.

You can rearrange the cases storing Iron Man suits in any way you prefer, whether atop each other or standing alongside one another, making it a perfect combination with different LEGO Marvel sets containing exclusive Iron Man suits young LEGO fans will enjoy.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.