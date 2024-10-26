Yellowstone star’s new Netflix horror movie has a wildly split Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix has a new Sam Raimi horror movie starring Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille out now, but the split Rotten Tomatoes score means it might be a love-it-or-hate-it situation.

If you’re up to date on all the new movies on streaming, then you’ll likely have spotted Sam Raimi’s latest horror movie on Netflix. Don’t Move, starring Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), is an R-rated nightmare that sees a young woman fighting for her life.

Article continues after ad

Asbille plays Iris, a young woman who is injected with a paralytic agent and is left with only 20 minutes before her entire body shuts down. If she can’t escape, then she’ll fall into the hands of a serial killer.

Being the spooky time it is, October has proven to be a bountiful month for true crime and killer stories. But while the biggest success of the bunch is Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour (examining the true story of the Dating Game Killer), Don’t Move has failed to go one way or the other.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On Rotten Tomatoes, the Raimi-produced flick has a 72% Tomatometer score. However, it also has a 48% Popcornmeter score, leaving the question open as to whether it’s worth your time.

On social media, the sentiment remains the same, with some viewers recommending the horror flick and others writing it off completely.

“I’ve watched some stupid idiot movies on Netflix. But Don’t Move may take the cake,” said one user, while another wrote: “Anyone else watch that lame movie on Netflix, Don’t Move? Wow so ridiculous.”

Article continues after ad

However, another said: “Simple concept but very well executed. Some great cinematography and tension. One of the best Netflix Original films of the year.”

“Netflix’s Don’t Move is the ultimate survival nightmare! Kelsey Asbille’s character is paralyzed, fighting for her life against a relentless killer. Tense, unique, and packed with suspense, it’s a solid pick for Halloween chills. Worth a watch!” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

Don’t Move is streaming on Netflix now.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our Don’t Move ending explained and our complete Terror-tober schedule. You can also check out our list of all the other 2024 horror movies you should be excited about, and take a look at our list of the scariest horror villains of all time.