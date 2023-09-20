People say Russell Brand and Mila Kunis movie is “ruined” amid controversies
Fans of a ’00s movie starring Russell Brand and Mila Kunis have said it is “ruined” following recent controversies surrounding both stars.
Over the weekend, a documentary detailing a series of sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand aired as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times. Since then, the Met Police has launched an inquiry into the matter, YouTube has demonetized his channel, and more women have come forward.
The weekend prior, Mila Kunis joined her husband Ashton Kutcher to apologize following backlash to their character letters written in defense of convicted rapist and That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson. In the letter, Kunish described Masterson as an “older brother figure” and vouched for his “exceptional character.”
Both actors are facing criticism for their actions, leading people to reevaluate their past work – including a popular 00s movie in which they starred in together.
Russell Brand and Mila Kunis movie is “ruined” amid controversies
The 2008 rom-com movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall sees Russell Brand and Mila Kunis portray a respective rock star and love interest for the main character. But some fans have said the movie is now “ruined” for them amid their controversies.
Referencing Brand, one person wrote on X/Twitter: “Shocked that the guy with the messiah complex might be a rapist. Pissed that Get Him to The Greek and Forgetting Sarah Marshall are now ruined.”
“F*ckers ruined Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” said another, while a third added: “Forgetting Sarah Marshall has just been ruined.”
One X/Twitter user shared a production image of the movie, which shows Brand, Kunis, and Jonah Hill, who recently faced emotional abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady and claims he forced Alexa Nikolas to kiss him when she was 16, the latter of which he has publicly denied.
“This photo isn’t aging well in 2023,” they wrote, to which another replied: “Majority of them are abusers or support abusers. This is from the film Forgetting Sarah Marshall. It’s one of my favorite comedy films. Which is now ruined bc these celebrities are horrible people.”
Others weren’t too fond of the film in the first place, with one saying about Brand: “Nah, he was unfavorable here too.” A second chimed in: “Luckily, it was never all that good for me.”
