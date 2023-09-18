Unearthed footage shows moment Russell Brand breaks up with Katy Perry via text

Amid the release of a new documentary detailing allegations made against Russell Brand, a clip of the moments after the comedian broke up with Katy Perry via text message has been circulating online.

On Saturday, Channel 4’s Dispatches released a documentary special as part of its joint investigation with The Times and The Sunday Times, detailing sexual assault allegations made against the famed comedian and activist Russell Brand, which he denies.

Reports state that more women have since come forward, while Channel 4, the BBC, and the Metropolitan Police have all launched inquiries into the claims about the alleged assaults between 2006 and 2013.

In the wake of the shocking revelations, people are reevaluating Brand’s career as old footage resurfaces and circulates online, including a clip related to his relationship with pop singer Katy Perry.

Footage of the moment Kary Perry breaks down in tears after Russell Brand told her he was divorcing her via text message has been circulating online. You can watch the clip below:

The footage was captured while filming for the singer’s 2012 documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me, which chronicles her life on and off the stage.

Perry and Brand got married in October 2010, only to divorce 14 months later. In 2013, a year after their split, the singer told Vogue: “I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Another comment from the same cover story has been highlighted in the wake of the allegations against Brand. Perry described Brand as “very controlling” and said she knew the “real truth” of why their marriage ended.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” she told the outlet.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.

“I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

Perry hasn’t commented publicly on the allegations made about Brand in the Dispatches episode Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, which dropped on Channel 4 on Saturday, September 16.

