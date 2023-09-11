Danny Masterson accuser slams That 70’s Show costars Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, has slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in a series of Instagram stories following the couple’s controversial character letters.

Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the rape of two women, but for his That 70’s Show costars, it seems things are just starting to heat up.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been in hot water ever since their character letters for Masterson were made public, resulting in a wave of backlash.

In a joint video, the pair have since stated that the letters “were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims”, but many have called out the couple for their “scripted” apology.

And now one of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, has weighed in. Bixler slammed the couple in a series of Instagram stories in which she insinuated some troubling allegations and even called Kutcher “Just as sick” as Masterson.

“Dear Ashton I know the secrets your ‘role model’ keeps for you,” Bixler wrote, referring to Kutcher’s character letter in which he called Masterson his role model. She also claimed to have “heard everything”, hinting at a secretive phone call between Kutcher and Masterson on February 21, 2001.

It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to link the date back to the murder of Ashley Ellerin, a 22-year-old fashion student who had started dating Kutcher earlier that same month after the pair met at a party.

Ellerin was later murdered in her LA apartment by the “Hollywood Ripper”, Michael Gargiulo, on February 21 — a night she had been supposed to go out with Kutcher. Now, some are theorizing that there might have been more to that night than first believed.

And Bixler is certainly insinuating so, saying “I heard the plan. In my opinion, you’re just as sick as your ‘mentor’.”



When it came to Kunis, Bixler prayed for her to “process what you experienced as a child on that set” and encouraged her to consider therapy for the “big brother” relationship she shared with Masterson.

“You all must forget I was there the whole time those first 5 years of The 70’s Show,” Bixler said. “I remember everything.”

And it seems only time will tell what exactly Bixler meant by that.