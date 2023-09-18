Gen V cast reveal intimate advice Jack Quaid gave ahead of premiere

The Boys — Amazon Prime Video’s bloody original series — has been revered by fans as a fresh take on the superhero genre.

Debuting in 2019, the series follows a team of vigilantes as they combat superheroes who abuse their powers and the billion dollar company who covers up their crimes.

While the show is currently in production for their fourth season, a spinoff series — Gen V — is set to premiere and the cast of Gen V recently revealed the advice they received from one of The Boys’ stars.

Quaid tells Gen V cast to “stick together”

During an interview in SFX Magazine, which was occured before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gen V lead actress Jaz Sinclair revealed the advice she and the cast got from Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell on The Boys.

“Oh yeah, Jack Quaid!. He was just like, ‘Stay a family, stay a team. This is where it’s at. If you guys have each other, you’ll get through this. So, don’t lose sight of that.’

This is the real family, you know, talking about the cast and, like, really being unified. And I value that because you can feel that when they’re together.”

Sinclair also called Gen V a “labor of love” as the entire cast and crew poured their hearts and souls into the show. She added that the show contains “[our] blood, sweat and tears, lack of sleep, intense scenes, crazy action. I really hope that people love it, ’cos we loved making it.”

Gen V is set in the same universe as The Boys and follows young adult superheroes as they’re tested using battle royal challenges at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which is run by Vought International.

