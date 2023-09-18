It has been confirmed that more women have come forward to make allegations against Russell Brand following the news that the Metropolitan Police have launched an inquiry into the accusations. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Over the weekend, an explosive documentary titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight aired detailing sexual assault allegations against the famed comedian and activist as part of an investigation carried about by Channel 4’s Dispatches, The Times, and The Sunday Times.

Article continues after ad

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, with four women making allegations dating back to between 2006 and 2013. Prior to the release of the investigation, Brand denied the claims, saying all of his sexual encounters were “consensual.”

Article continues after ad

However, police are now investigating the allegations, with more women coming forward amid the release of the Dispatches special.

More women come forward as police launch inquiry into Russell Brand allegations

The Times and Sunday Times reports that it has been “contacted by several women” since the release of the documentary on Saturday, September 16, which included a call to action at the end stating: “If you have a story, email dispatches@channel4.co.uk”

Article continues after ad

The outlet states that the women have made “claims about Brand’s behavior since the early 2000s,” adding that the new allegations “have not been investigated and will now be rigorously checked.”

The news arrives as London’s Metropolitan Police launches an inquiry into the case and encourages survivors to get in contact. A spokesperson for the force said (via Sky News): “We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police.

“We spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday 16 September. We will be making further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

BBC and Channel 4 respond to Russell Brand allegations

Alongside the sexual assault allegations, the Dispatches episode highlighted claims made against Brand about his behavior towards women in the workplace while contracted to the BBC and Channel 4, with both networks now launching their own investigations.

Article continues after ad

Brand worked as a radio broadcaster for the BBC between 2006 and 2008, with the service saying in a statement: “The documentary and associated reports contained serious allegations, spanning a number of years.

“Russell Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008 and we are urgently looking into the issues raised.”

Article continues after ad

Channel 4 – where Brand worked for many years as the host of Big Brother’s Big Mouth, Celebrity Big Brother’s Big Mouth, and Big Brother’s Efourum – said it is “appalled to learn of these deeply troubling allegations,” and will be launching an internal investigation.

The network has also removed any shows related to Brand from its streaming service, with a Channel 4 spokesperson telling The Telegraph: “We’ve taken down all content featuring Russell Brand while we look into the matter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This includes episodes of the Great British Bake Off and the Big Brother box sets that he appeared on.”

For the full rundown of the allegations made against Brand in the Dispatches documentary, head here, and to find out how to stream the episode outside of the UK, head here.