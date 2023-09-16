An explosive new documentary special exposing a number of sexual assault allegations against comedian and activist Russell Brand is set to air in the UK tonight – here’s how to watch it if you’re in the US.

Russell Brand is no stranger to controversy, facing significant backlash after making prank calls to actor Andrew Sachs on a BBC Radio 2 show back in 2008 and causing a stir around the time of the 2015 UK general election. Although he initially encouraged people not to vote, he later endorsed the Labour Party, even having then-leader Ed Miliband to speak on his channel.

More recently, his content has made a significant u-turn, shifting from the endorsement of liberal ideals to peddling conspiracy theories typically associated with the right-wing community. Whether viewers agree with him or not, his dramatic shift has further fuelled accusations that he exploits his platform for nothing more than self-promotion.

But these allegations are nothing compared to those he’s facing right now, which are set to be exposed in an upcoming documentary airing in the UK tonight as part of a joint investigation between The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

How to watch the Russell Brand allegations documentary in the US

Dispatches’ Russell Brand – In Plain Sight airs on Channel 4 on Saturday, September 16 at 9pm until 10.30pm, and will be available on the channel’s streaming service soon after. For those in the US and other territories, there are two ways to watch it: download the Beebs Chrome extension or use a VPN.

If you have Google Chrome, you can download the Beebs extension here. It allows viewers to watch content on BBC iPlayer, 4od/Channel 4, and ITV Player from anywhere in the world.

For those opting to use a VPN, Express VPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for Express VPN

Connect to a UK location that allows Channel 4

Watch and enjoy

Those who choose to watch the Russell Brand Dispatches episode live, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can tune in:

1pm PDT

4pm EDT

5pm Brazil

9pm UK

10pm Central European Summer Time

1:30am (September 17) India Standard Time

6am (September 17) Australia

8am (September 17) New Zealand

If you choose to watch the documentary after its premiere, Channel 4’s content is free to stream if you watch it with ads.. Alternatively, you can go ad-free for £3.99 ($4.98) per month or £39.99 ($49.92) annually.

What is the Russell Brand allegations documentary about?

The Dispatches episode Russell Brand – In Plain Sight is set to explore a series of sexual assault and rape accusations made about the comedian and activist.

Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport at Channel 4, has just shared a tweet featuring further details about the documentary.

“BREAKING: Russell Brand – In Plain Sight #C4dispatches will air at 2100 on Channel 4,” she wrote. “We will hear testimony from 5 women who make allegations including rape, sexual assault and controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour – which he denies. Collab with @thetimes – watch at 9pm.”

Brand has “absolutely refuted” the claims on his social media channels, alleging that his encounters with women were “always consensual.”

Dispatches’ Russell Brand – In Plain Sight airs on Channel 4 at 9pm UK time. You can check out more of our documentary coverage below:

