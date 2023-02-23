Rosario Dawson hints at when the new Ahsoka Star Wars show will release

Star Wars actor Rosario Dawson has teased when her upcoming Ahsoka stand alone series could release, the actor claiming that fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected before the show arrives on Disney Plus.

Thanks to Disney+, Star Wars live action content is more frequent than ever. The likes of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan series and more are all releasing on the streaming service. One upcoming Star Wars project that has fans eagerly awaiting its release is the standalone Ahsoka series.

Since appearing in the much beloved Clones Wars animated series, Ahsoka Tano has become a fan-favorite character throughout the Star Wars community. And now that actor Rosario Dawson has taken on the role in live action, appearing in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, audiences have been begging Disney to give the character her own series.

Rosario Dawson hints at Fall 2023 release for Ahsoka series

And while their prayers have been answered and a show is in the works, fans might have to wait longer than they had hoped before the Ahsoka series drops on Disney+.

In a recent interview with NBC’s the Today Show, Dawson revealed that there is a good chance that the show will begin to air in the Fall of 2023.

“Ahsoka, yes, that’s probably going (to) come out in the fall. We’re going to have Haunted Mansion coming out in August.”

While this isn’t a definite answer or exact release date, these comments from Dawson hint that the show will release sometime at the end of the year. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more news about the Ahsoka release date is revealed.

For those still wanting their Star Wars fix, fear not. Season 3 of the Mandalorian is set to release at the beginning of March, 2023, with the new season airing weekly episodes on Disney+.

For all the latest TV and movies content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.