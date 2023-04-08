Return of the Jedi returning to cinemas for 40th anniversary

The cast and crew of Return of the Jedi appeared onstage at Star Wars Celebration today to reminisce about making the sci-fi classic, and announce a theatrical rerelease for the beloved film.

We’re into day two of Star Wars Celebration, and fans have already enjoyed panels about Andor and Ahsoka, as well as news of what’s to come for The Mandalorian.

Those panels looked forward, but another panel glanced back, at the third and final instalment in the original trilogy – Return of the Jedi.

Cast and crew appeared onstage to celebrate the film, a full four decades after its record-breaking release.

Return of the Jedi returning to cinemas

Return of the Jedi is being rereleased in cinemas to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. Episode VI will be back in theaters at the end of this month – on April 28, 2023.

Screenings will he happening in the US, UK, and other regions for a limited time.

The Mandalorian star Ming-Na Wen hosted the panel, while several of the movie’s stars appeared onstage to make the announcement, including Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Ian McDiarmid (The Emperor), and Warwick Davis (Wicket). Han Solo himself – Harrison Ford – also beamed in to close out the presentation via video message.

Ford said: “It’s you all – the fans – that are the ones who keep these stories alive, and I’m thankful for the opportunities your love of these films has given me over the course of my career. Thank you… and may the Force be with you all.”

New ROTJ poster unveiled

The stars also unveiled the below poster by the brilliant Matt Ferguson, who also crafted a poster for Empire Strikes Back when that was rereleased.

“I’m so happy and grateful to get to work on these movies again, even more so to be given the freedom to continue what I started with Empire,” says Ferguson. “For that poster, a cold mechanical vibe completely takes over the whole composition. But Return of the Jedi is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colors coming back into the art, hence pivoting to green with red accents.

“The artwork should tell a story, so for me it only made sense to give over the composition to those two characters. Will Luke be turned? Is Vader going to overcome the darkness? It’s all about the pull between good and evil.”

Screenings for Return of the Jedi in the US will take place April 28 – May 4, and April 28 – May 1 in the UK.

Return of the Jedi returns to cinemas on April 28, 2023. You can find the rest of our Star Wars coverage here.