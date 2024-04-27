Princess Diaries fans demand forgotten love interest return for third movie

After The Princess Diaries 3 was confirmed to be in the works, fans are now demanding the first movie’s love interest return for it.

Rumors surrounding The Princess Diaries 3 have been swirling for a while now, but fans finally got a solid confirmation that the movie is officially in works from the lead actress Anne Hathaway.

“We’re in a good place,” Hathaway told V Magazine, “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

After this statement was released, many fans took to social media to demand that the third movie bring back Mia Thermopolis’ first love Michael Moscovitz.

“Bring back Michael Moscovitz or I don’t want it,” one Twitter user wrote, with another echoing the sentiment stating, “And she’ll be with Michael Moscovitz right? Because that’s the way the lord intended right?”

The original film followed Mia’s friendship with Michael, the brother of her best friend Lilly, and gave fans hints that Michael may harbor a crush on her throughout the runtime.

Michael’s true feelings were confirmed at the end of the movie and the pair shared a passionate first kiss before the credits rolled.

However, in the follow-up movie The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Mia reveals that she and Michael were no longer together because he went on tour with his band, which opened up the door for her to have a steamy love affair with Nicholas Deveraux (Chris Pine).

The movie’s explanation of Michael’s absence actually mimicked real life because Robert Schwartzman, who played Michael, actually asked to be written out of the sequel due to his touring schedule with his band Rooney.

Now that a third movie is in the works, many viewers are hoping Mia and Michael’s relationship could be rekindled, especially because Schwartzman has stated that he would be open to returning to the character if the story allowed it to happen organically.

It would be a bit hard to figure out how the couple could reunite as The Princess Diaries 2 ended with Mia and Nicholas together, but other movies have reunited characters with their first loves before, so never say never.

