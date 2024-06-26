The Bear fans celebrate as Season 3 premiere teases character’s return

The Bear cast have reunited, with one star in particular causing excitement about their character’s potential return in Season 3 – and what this could mean for Richie.

We’re just hours away from the arrival of The Bear Season 3, which kicks off right after the events of the second chapter and the tumultuous opening of Syd and Carmy’s titular restaurant.

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were joined by the wider The Bear cast this week for the LA premiere of the third installment – including Sarah Ramos.

Ramos played Jessica in Season 2, the back-of-house worker at the fine-dining restaurant Ever, where Moss-Bachrach’s Richie stages.

Although they didn’t get on at first, they eventually grew close as his time at the eatery went on.

With Ramos’ recent appearance, fans are hoping Jessica will return for The Bear Season 3, paving the way for a romance between her and Richie.

Taking to Reddit, one shared a screenshot of the star on the red carpet, writing, “She’s back?”

Another replied, “I definitely think she and Richie are going to get together. She seemed like she liked him given their last interaction.”

“I want Richie to be with her,” said another, while a third added, “‘Damn, Cousin. Wearing those suits is about to pay off.”

But not everyone agrees, with one suggesting, “He should focus on healing, getting his life together, and being a good father.”

Another pointed out that she’s only credited on Episodes 4 and 7 of the new chapter, which doesn’t exactly leave a lot of time for a relationship to flourish.

FX/Hulu Could Jessica and Richie end up together?

As said by one fan, while they “hope” she’ll end up in more, “Just two suggests to me that it doesn’t work out with Richie.”

One thing everyone can agree on is that they want Richie to be happy. “I’ll be very happy if she and Richie get together, or really if Richie gets with anyone,” said one. “I want to see him happy.”

Another chimed in, “I just want to see Richie have some happiness because that’s a few incredibly brutal years that character has been through.”

