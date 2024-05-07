When is Angela Deem returning to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Angela Deem was accused of being fired from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? after her husband Michael Ilesanmi went missing, but she will be returning to the series soon.

Angela Deem is a long-standing cast member on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and her storyline to get her husband Michael Ilesanmi a US visa has played out for several years.

However, fans on Reddit suspected that Angela may have been fired from the franchise because she removed all evidence of the show from her Instagram profile.

She also hasn’t appeared in any episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 so far, despite being confirmed as part of the cast. Fans believe that she may have been edited out of the season.

In February 2024, Michael went missing from Angela’s house, and Starcasm reported that he left because he was “afraid for his life,” and didn’t want his wife to know where he was.

This incident could’ve threatened the couple’s future on the franchise due to abuse allegations against Angela.

TLC Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi 90 Day Fiance

Is Angela Deem returning to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8?

Although fans were convinced that Angela and Michael were fired from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the couple will be making their return in future episodes.

IMDB released the descriptions for upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and Angela and Michael are included in them.

Episode 10 called “The Couples Grim” airing on May 19 says, “Everything is on the line for Angela and Michael as his final visa interview approaches.”

The following episode on May 26 under the title “Weeping Beauty” also features the couple with a synopsis that reads, “Angela learns the fate of Michael’s visa.”

Based on the explanations for future episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, it looks like Angela and Michael will make their franchise return to document his visa interview.

Angela and Michael’s fate for future seasons is still unknown, and viewers will have to see how the Tell-All goes before making any further predictions.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.