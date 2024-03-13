Nicolas Cage gives unexpected update for National Treasure 3

National Treasure star Nicolas Cage has finally given fans a long-awaited and very unexpected update on a rumored third film.

National Treasure is considered to be one of the best treasure hunting movies of the early 2000s by its adoring fans.

The movie followed historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he hunted for a lost treasure by using a map that can only be found on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

National Treasure did have a follow-up sequel three years after it premiered in 2007, titled Book of Secrets. A third movie has been rumored to be in the works for years, and now Cage has given fans an unexpected update on National Treasure 3.

Following National Treasure: Book of Secrets’ wildly successful $500 million box office earning, a third National Treasure film was announced to start production a year after the movie debuted in 2007.

However, National Treasure 3 was then stuck in development hell with no end in sight until the franchise’s star gave fans an unexpected update on it.

While chatting with ScreenRant about the possibility of National Treasure 3 ever happening, Cage dashed with his blunt response, “Here we go! See, you’re the one that brings these things up and they go out and they eclipse everything else. No, there is no National Treasure 3. If you want to find treasure, don’t look at Disney, okay? It’s not there.”

National Treasure fans really hoped a third film would get off the ground after a TV show set in the same universe premiered on Disney+ in 2022.

National Treasure: Edge of History was a ten-episode series that followed Jess Valenzuela and her friends as they took up Jess’ dead father’s legacy as a treasure protector. Though Cage never made an appearance on the show, Justin Bartha, who played Cage’s right-hand man in the films, did make a few cameos.

Unfortunately, the series did not prove to be popular enough to warrant a second season and was soon canceled in April 2023, so now National Treasure fans have no future projects to look forward to.

