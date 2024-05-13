90 Day Fiancé fans slam “insufferable” couple’s franchise return

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are making their 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? return soon, and fans aren’t excited for the controversial couple to come back on their screens.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are a popular 90 Day Fiancé couple, and have starred on many franchise shows.

The pair’s most recent appearance was on 90 Day: The Last Resort, where Angela went to a couples’ retreat to work on the issues in her marriage, while Michael participated virtually from Nigeria.

Angela and Michael decided to stay married after the show, even though Angela threatened her husband with divorce papers at the retreat’s commitment ceremony.

Article continues after ad

They will be returning to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 on May 19, despite rumors that Angela was fired.

TLC Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are returning to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

However, 90 Day Fiancé fans on X aren’t excited for the spouses to make a comeback on the show. “All of you that doubted me when I said Mangela WASN’T canceled… shocker I was right, again,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

Another fan admitted they were skeptical about the rumors of Angela and Michael returning to the show, and still believe Angela shouldn’t be on it because she’s “insufferable.”

A third fan was curious to know how Michael’s spousal visa storyline would play out, and wondered if there would be an edited version due to the controversy surrounding the couple.

Article continues after ad

Since Angela and Michael continue to get screen time on 90 Day Fiancé shows, fans are tired of seeing them have intense arguments on camera only to stay together.

Angela has gotten physical with Michael by purposely wrecking his car on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, and acting out at the Tell-All.

Although fans aren’t thrilled to watch Angela and Michael on TV again, they are hoping to see the events that led to Michael going missing.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.