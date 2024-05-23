90 Day Fiancé fans stunned after Angela reveals if she’s returning to the franchise

Angela Deem confirmed that she won’t return to the franchise after 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, leaving fans surprised by her decision.

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has been on multiple franchise spinoffs since 2018, and her storyline with Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi has played out for years.

After Michael went missing in February, fans wondered if Angela would be fired from the show or edited out due to her alleged abusive behavior toward him.

However, viewers saw Angela and Michael in the clips for upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and were confused about the couple’s future in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

In a TikTok video posted on May 20, Angela revealed whether or not she would be returning to the franchise after this season when a fan asked her about the situation.

“After this season, bye bye. I’m gonna tell everybody out there, it ain’t easy, I don’t give a sh*t who you are. Even me, y’all think it’s easy? This is not easy for me, this is real life to me,” she responded.

Article continues after ad

The reality star told her fans that they shouldn’t expect to see her on a spinoff like 90 Day: The Single Life, either.

Article continues after ad

“This is why, ‘You be on Single Life,’ no f*ck I will not. I’m not doing The Single Life, no I’m not. This ain’t just me wanting to do a show. This is real life events.”

In the comments, fans were shocked to hear that Angela would no longer be appearing in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

One fan was thankful and slammed Angela for being “very old news,” while another prayed that her words were true.

A third fan predicted that her ex Michael will end up on a future season 90 Day: The Single Life instead of her.

Article continues after ad

Although Angela has been a big part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, fans have said they’re tired of watching her scenes and believe she causes drama to stay on the show.

Article continues after ad

The 57-year-old has made it clear that she’s done with reality TV because it doesn’t portray her real life accurately.