Original Super Mario Bros movie had amazing meta ending that was cut

The infamous 1993 Super Mario Bros movie originally had an ending that would have tied it to the Nintendo video game – but it was cut.

Before The Super Mario Bros Movie, Nintendo and Illumination’s all-star box-office-booming blockbuster, there was Super Mario Bros., starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi respectively.

Even today, it remains one of the strangest video game adaptations ever made. Instead of the vibrant, joyful kingdoms of the games, directors Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel opted for something different: a dark, grimy, steampunk Dinohattan.

Article continues after ad

While initially reviled by fans and critics – Seth Rogen recently said it’s “one of the worst movies of all time” – it’s since amassed a cult following. Maybe if it kept its original ending, things would be different.

Super Mario Bros movie directors reveal cut ending

In a new interview with Variety following a packed screening of the 1993 movie at Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema, Morton and Jankel were asked if there’s anything they’d change about the film, and they revealed an ending they were forced to cut.

Article continues after ad

Under original plans, we would have caught up with Mario and Luigi back in New York City. “Two executives from Nintendo turn up at the Mario Bros. apartment in Brooklyn. And they want to hear their story because it’s on the news, and they’re making a video game,” Morton said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It explains the reason why the film doesn’t literally follow the story in the game. It got lost in translation. The Mario Bros. told the Nintendo executives the story and it was misinterpreted. The film is meant to represent the actual story.”

Article continues after ad

Nintendo wasn’t in any way involved with the first film, whereas Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto co-produced the new movie and took an active role in developing its story.

“If I’d have had a relationship with Miyamoto and brought him onboard, if he had been a producer and he understood what we were doing, he wouldn’t have let certain things happen. We would have been a team, and it would have been a different film,” Morton added.

Article continues after ad

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. Check out some of our coverage below:

Review | All actors and characters | Mario’s accent explained | Seth Rogen wants Donkey Kond spinoff | Best Easter Eggs | Chris Pratt’s favorite Mario cheat | Post-credits scene explained | Lots of Mario movies planned | Wario and Waluigi voice speculation | How to watch the Mario movie | Jack Black wants Bowser movie | Will there be a Super Mario Bros Movie 2?