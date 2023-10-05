Netflix’s One Piece has the same problem as Harry Potter

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is currently under production, but it’s already facing the same problem as Harry Potter.

Even five weeks after its premiere, Netflix’s One Piece is still among the top 10 in various countries. In Eiichiro Oda’s video message, the series was renewed for a Season 2 only two weeks after its debut.

The One Piece mangaka also teased Chopper’s introduction, one of the favorite characters among anime and manga fans. Season 2 will follow the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates in the Arabasta Saga as they enter the Grand Line and meet new and more formidable enemies.

As the WGA strike ends, the writers’ room is back up and running. However, Netflix’s One Piece live-action faces a major problem, and it’s much like the issue with Harry Potter and even Stranger Things. Delve deeper to find out more about it.

Netflix’s One Piece at risk of Harry Potter problem

In an interview with The Direct, One Piece cinematographer Nicole Hirsch Whitaker shared his concern regarding the vast material of the story. “For Season 2, there’s just, there’s so much material to be made based on the show. It’s gonna be like ‘Harry Potter’ though; they’re gonna have to do it fast before everybody gets too old,” he said.

Although One Piece Season 2 is currently under production, it is pretty far in the development process. Season 1 only covers the first Saga, but the manga is currently releasing its eleventh and Final Saga. As such, if Netflix’s One Piece were to adapt the entire story, even with condensing the plot, they would have at least 11-12 seasons.

The manga currently has almost 1100 chapters, and it will still continue to run for a few more years. Therefore, One Piece is much more vast than Harry Potter. Even though the manga has been running for over 26 years, Luffy, who was introduced as a 17-year-old pirate, is now 19 in the story.

As such, the most challenging part about the upcoming seasons of the live-action adaptation is to portray the characters younger than they really are. When producing a show with such a vast storyline and young characters, time is the most concerning issue.

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix, and the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

