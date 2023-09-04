One Piece: All 11 anime characters that aren’t in live-action

Netflix’s live-action streamlines the vast story of One Piece, which sidelines a lot of anime characters from the East Blue Saga. Here are all 11 characters that didn’t appear in the live-action series.

One Piece live-action recently debuted on Netflix, gathering positive reviews from fans and critics worldwide. Instead of replicating the anime, the live-action takes a different approach to the narrative while staying faithful to the character design and backstories.

Many characters and plots are introduced early, which is a good decision on Netflix’s part. It explains a lot of things to those clueless about the expansive world of One Piece. The first season covers the East Blue Saga, except for the Loguetown Arc, and compresses the narrative while retaining the spirit of what makes One Piece unique.

One Piece has way too many characters to keep track of. As such, it’s only fair for Netflix to remove them entirely from the live-action if they serve no real purpose in the main story. Delve deeper to look at the 11 anime characters that aren’t in the live-action adaptation of One Piece.

1. Mohji

Mohji, the Beast Tamer, is a pirate, the Buggy Pirates’ first mate, and a Buggy and Alvida Alliance member. He is a pet tamer who is frequently accompanied by his lion, Richie. He used to be a member of Buggy’s Delivery and is now a member of Cross Guild. Netflix completely removes this character from the live-action series but includes Buggy’s second mate, Cabaji.

2. Chouchou

Chouchou is a stubborn dog from Orange Town that Buggy destroyed. After its owner died from an illness, Chouchou continued to guard his pet food shop despite getting injured by the Buggy Pirates. Buggy destroyed the shop, and after that, Luffy helped the pup with closure. The village chief took care of Chouchou after the incident.

3. Ninjin

Ninjin is a freckled boy with short, spiky purple hair that covers his eyes, a red hat with a frill at the top, the Usopp Pirates Jolly Roger on the front, and a face that terminates in a pointy chin. These three features combine to form a carrot shape on his head. He was a member of the Usopp Pirates before Usopp joined the Straw Hat Pirates.

4. Piiman

Piiman is a boy with dark hair who wears a pepper-shaped hat. He’s dressed in a bright green short-sleeved shirt with the Usopp Pirates Jolly Roger emblazoned on the front. In addition, he is dressed in a light blue sash, dark blue trousers, and black shoes with grey laces and grey on the bottom and very top. He was a member of the Usopp Pirates before Usopp joined the Straw Hat Pirates.

5. Tamanegi

Tamanegi has straight brown hair with a tuft sticking up at the top, giving him the appearance of an onion and tiny eyes. He has square spectacles and is dressed in a yellow shirt with a blue vest jacket. Tamanegi also wears a dark yellow sash, dark brown trousers, black shoes with grey accents on the top and bottom, and tan buckles. He was a member of the Usopp Pirates before Usopp joined the Straw Hat Pirates. Netflix removes these characters in One Piece live-action as it doesn’t feature Usopp Pirates.

6. Jango

Jango the Turncoat is a Marine lieutenant commander who works under Rear Admiral Hina. He was previously Captain Kuro’s first mate and the captain of the Black Cat Pirates, known as “One-Two” Jango. Jango is a minor antagonist in the Syrup Village arc. He opted to join the Marines after being pardoned for his crimes, thanks to Fullbody, a Marine officer.

7. Johnny

Johnny used to be on the same team of bounty hunters as Zoro. For some reason, the team disbanded long before Zoro and Luffy met. He quickly befriends the Straw Hat Pirates after Nami cures Yosaku of an illness called scurvy. Johny stays with the crew during the Baratie and Arlong Park arcs. He is a minor character in the East Blue Saga of One Piece but stayed with the crew for long enough to make an impression.

8. Yosaku

Yosaku is Johnny’s partner as well as the third and final member of Zoro’s team. He is also a swordsman like Jonny and Zoro. Therefore, he respects and admires power, as proven by their constant praising of Zoro’s power and later the Straw Hat Pirates’ power. Johnny and Yosaku went their separate ways after the Arlong Pirate arc and settled in Cocoyashi village.

9. Momoo

Momoo is a Grand Line enormous sea cow and the first Sea Beast encountered in the series. Originally, he was used as a kind of intimidation against the population of the Conomi Islands by the Arlong Pirates. Arlong was caught and used as a draught animal by the Caribou Pirates after his defeat. Momoo is a recurring character in One Piece that only appears briefly without contributing much to the plot.

10. Hatchan

Hatchan, often known as “Hachi,” is an octopus fish-man who was previously an Arlong Pirates officer and a Sun Pirates member. After the rest of the Arlong Pirates were apprehended, Hatchan was the solitary survivor, embarking on a series of adventures that culminated in him creating a floating takoyaki restaurant and reuniting with the Straw Hat Pirates.

11. Gaimon

Gaimon is a hermit on the Island of Rare Animals who used to be a pirate. He regards the unusual animals on the island as his treasures and defends them from any attackers. He loves them and considers them family; thus, he does not want to leave the island and abandon them. This is why he turned down Luffy’s offer to join his crew and continued to stay on the island.

