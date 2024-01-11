One Piece fans puzzled by new Netflix announcement

Netflix’s latest announcement on One Piece anime has puzzled fans more than ever. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening.

One Piece anime has recently debuted the Egghead arc of the Final Saga. The franchise is at the height of its popularity, which only continues to increase. Crunchyroll has always been the biggest streaming platform for anime. However, following the live-action’s massive success, Netflix is paying more attention to Eiichiro Oda’s classic Shonen manga.

Article continues after ad

The second season of live-action is currently in production, along with an anime remake that will feature the East Blue Saga. Wit Studio will be responsible for remaking the anime, which will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, the Monsters anime adaptation of one of Oda’s one-shots is also coming to Netflix this month which is directed by Sunghoo Park. It’s based on Ryuma’s story from 400 years ago. With so many ongoing One Piece projects, Netflix announced more major news that has perplexed fans.

Article continues after ad

Which Netflix announcement puzzled One Piece fans?

After the Egghead arc debut, the official account of Netflix anime posted, “On an island with technology and science beyond comprehension, what deep secrets will the Straw Hat Crew uncover in Egghead? One Piece: Egghead Arc is coming to Netflix, January 13!”

The streaming giant will add new episodes every week in several countries. However, what’s surprising is that Netflix in many territories doesn’t include all the previous episodes. However, Netflix USA has the episodes till the Marineford arc.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As such, fans are confused over Netflix’s decision to suddenly include the series from Episode 1089 while not adding the hundreds of episodes from before. Netflix will add the episodes weekly starting from the Egghead arc. While a lot of fans are excited and looking forward to it, several others are posting memes and their opinions about it.

One of the popular posts on Twitter shares a GIF featuring Jujutsu Kaisen’s Jogo experiencing Gojo’s Domain Expansion, with a note, “The One Piece Anime Netflix watchers who are still on Sabaody starting up a single episode of Egghead by mistake.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The notion behind using the GIF is that anime watchers would feel confused by the vast number of episodes missing in between. Another fan posted: “People watching the anime Sabaody on Netflix and out of nowhere the next episode arrives in Egg Head and comes face to face with these characters here, they will be sure that it is the continuation lol.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One user commented: “Netflix heard people saying that one piece starts at egg head and took it seriously.”

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.