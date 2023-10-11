One of the most chilling horror movies ever made is on Netflix now

Despite coming out almost a decade ago, It Follows has stood the test of time, and is now available to watch on Netflix.

It’s almost Halloween, meaning that it’s the perfect time for a horror movie. But considering the sheer number of great spooky flicks, it may be hard to pick just one.

But when it comes to modern horror – meaning 21st century horror – few are better than the 2014 film It Follows, featuring a relentless killer entity that can be passed on between victims.

The movie was already a sleeper hit when it first came out a decade ago. However, since recently dropping on the popular streaming platform Netflix, this movie is set to only grow even more in viewership.

It Follows is now on Netflix

The horror movie It Follows is now available to stream on the platform Netflix in the US.

The official Netflix synopsis of the movie reads: “Haunted by a lethal curse that passes from one sexual partner to the next, Jay tries to escape — and put an end to — the evil that stalks her.”

As we state in our “Most underrated horror movies to watch this Halloween” list, “It Follows is a masterclass in modern horror. Featuring a girl named Jay who’s stalked by an unknown murderous entity, it slowly walks after her, taking the form of those she loves in an effort to taunt her. Should it catch up to her, it lashes out violently, forcing her to run for her life.

“As it follows after Jay for most of the film out of sight, its quiet, unrelenting persistence is utterly bone-chilling. It Follows is one of the most underrated, original, and scary horror films of the past few years.”

The movie is currently sitting at a middling 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving it to be a critical darling – although there is also an Audience Score of 66%, so you may have to decide for yourself if you like it.

Check out the movie’s trailer below:

