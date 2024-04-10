TV & Movies

“Chilling” horror with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is coming to Netflix

Daisy Phillipson
Still from Disappear Completely trailerMantícora Distribution

Are you a horror fan? Then listen up, as a “chilling” movie with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is coming to Netflix very soon. 

Though there are plenty of major horror releases to look forward to in 2024, a high-concept indie flick from Mexico is dominating the chat right now thanks to its strong premise, impeccable reviews, and upcoming release. 

The movie is Luis Javier Henaine’s Disappear Completely, which centers on a ruthless tabloid photographer who suffers a mystery illness that makes him lose his senses, one by one. 

Though it made its world premiere back in 2022 at Fantastic Fest, it was still a work-in-progress at the time and didn’t have a streaming release date. However, this is set to change, as Disappear Completely will be making its Netflix debut on Friday, April 12. 

There’s a slight catch, as the horror film will only be dropping on Netflix UK and Ireland. But if you’re in the US or elsewhere and you want to give it a watch, all you need to do is use a VPN. 

ExpressVPN is the best choice, allowing you to access sites and services otherwise geo-blocked in your location. To watch Disappear Completely, simply change your location to anywhere in the UK, head over to Netflix, and press play.

Sign up for ExpressVPN

If the reviews are anything to go by, Disappear Completely is well worth a shot. Among the contributors to its 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, Eye For Film wrote, “Part investigative thriller, part chilling horror film, Disappear Completely is brilliantly directed.”

THN added, “A fusion of Nightcrawler with witch doctors, Disappear Completely straddles both the old and new world.” While Film Thread said, “Under the veneer of a blood-curdling horror venture with heightened narrative beats, Disappear Completely is a thrilling film about unchecked ambition.”

Disappear Completely drops on Netflix UK & Ireland on April 12. Until then, check out the best horror movies on Netflix right now. And you can find all of the best new films heading to streaming this month here.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

