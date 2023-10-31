It Follows sequel announced: They Follow plot details, returning cast members, more

Almost a decade on from the chilling release of It Follows, a highly-requested sequel is now officially in the works. From returning cast members to early plot details, here’s everything we know thus far.

Director David Robert Mitchell took horror fans for an unforgettable ride in 2014 when It Follows hit the big screen to widespread acclaim. Its novel concept captivated the masses despite a relatively meager budget to help bring it all to life.

With the simple idea of having a seemingly unkillable force chasing you down at all times — a force that can take the form of anyone around you — moviegoers were left haunted by the terrifying notion. Now, it’s set to return and leave everyone spooked yet again.

While it’s early days yet and filming hasn’t kicked off, we still have plenty of early details to run with. So if you’re eager to learn more, here’s everything we know thus far about They Follow.

Contents:

It Follows sequel going ahead: They Follow announced

Announced through Twitter, the sequel to It Follows was confirmed on October 30, 2023, right in time for Halloween.

Accompanying the announcement was a single graphic revealing the sequel’s title along with its tagline: “It’s Everywhere.”

The sequel is being produced by Neon, an Oscar-winning studio responsible for recent hits like Infinity Pool, Triangle of Sadness, Parasite, and many others.

No, They Follow does not have a solid release date just yet. Beyond mere confirmation of the sequel, little else is known about They Follow at the time of writing, including its release date. Currently, there’s no telling when fans might be able to sink their teeth into the highly-anticipated follow-up.

What we do know, however, is that principal photography is set to take place at some stage in 2024, as reported by Variety. Depending on exactly when in the year schedules align, along with how extensive its post-production stage may be, these factors will determine where it ultimately lands.

As a result, we could see anything from a late 2024 release to a debut somewhere along the line in 2025. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see as production gets underway in the coming months.

They Follow cast details: Returning It Follows characters & crew

2014’s It Follows, for lack of a better word, followed Maika Monroe in the leading role as Jay Height. After she was ‘passed’ the monstrous curse, we as viewers came to grips with how it functions through her experience.

While the exact fate of the unspeakable terror was left ambiguous at the film’s conclusion, we now know for certain it’s well and truly alive. Not only that but in its expanded form, it appears to be hunting Monroe once again, as the actress is locked in for a return in the upcoming sequel.

Whether she’ll retain the leading role, or simply appear in a smaller capacity advising the next tortured soul, all remains to be seen at this stage.

RadiUS Monroe is confirmed for They Follow, though in what capacity remains unclear.

Returning alongside Monroe is director David Robert Mitchell. The American director has only completed one other project since the 2014 hit, with 2018’s Under the Silver Lake.

Beyond these two crew members, no one else has yet been announced for They Follow. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with any further developments.

What will They Follow be about? It Follows sequel plot details

As mentioned above, the end of It Follows certainly left the door open for future sequels or spinoffs. While one instance of the demonic force was seemingly vanquished, there was never any real certainty as to whether the threat was gone for good.

Now, with a sequel on the way, we know for certain it was never truly wiped out. Not only that, but as the title and tagline both tease, it appears to have expanded its reach. “They Follow,” implies the existence of multiple threats, while “It’s Everywhere” suggests it’s not limited to just one location in the United States.

Exactly where the story goes, who we follow, and how the unseen force evolves, is all up in the air for the time being. As with any great horror flick, the suspense will keep us questioning everything until credits roll.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks as we’ll update you here with any further details that emerge surrounding They Follow.