Netflix fans recommend 2023 horror as it climbs Top 10 chart

A 2023 horror comedy movie is climbing up the Netflix Top 10 chart, with fans recommending others to give it a watch.

While there’s a lot of horror to be excited about in 2024, there may be a few movies from last year that slipped through the cracks, one of which is There’s Something in the Barn – a festive fantasy horror that sees Scandinavian elves wreak havoc upon an unsuspecting family.

Though the Magnus Martens-directed film dropped in cinemas over the 2023 holiday season, it made its Netflix debut on Wednesday, March 20 – and it’s already reached seventh place on the Netflix Top 10 movies chart in the US.

Check out the full ranking as it currently stands below:

Irish Wish Damsel The Super Mario Bros Movie Tyson’s Run Cat & Dog Your Lucky Day There’s Something in the Barn Boss Baby Turbo Alone

There’s Something in the Barn received favorable reviews upon its release, earning a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score. Dexerto gave it three stars, writing: “An imitation of other, better Christmas comedy horrors, There’s Something in the Barn is nevertheless an amusing and diverting way to spend 100 minutes.”

Elsewhere, Digital Spy said: “If you’ve ever watched Gremlins and thought, ‘This would be really good with murderous elves’, There’s Something in the Barn is the bloody, festive treat for you.”

With spring fast approaching, it might not seem like the ideal time to tune into a Christmas-themed horror – but judging by its Netflix ranking, viewers aren’t all that bothered and are just grateful for the fun time.

“If you liked Krampus, you might like There’s Something In The Barn,” enthused one X user this week, while another wrote, “If you like the vacation movies and Gremlins, you might want to give this one a try.”

A third added, “There’s Something in the Barn and Bodies Bodies Bodies have both been added to Netflix. Both worth checking out.” Others simply want to know: what exactly is in the barn?

You can tune in to find out, as There’s Something in the Barn is streaming on Netflix now. For more horror, check out our ranking of the 30 best horror movies of all time. And if you’re looking for something fresh to watch, here are all the best films heading to streaming in March, as well as TV shows to add to your watchlist this month.

