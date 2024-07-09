One Game of Thrones character could appear in House of the Dragon

Despite taking place decades before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon could feature a cameo from one original series character.

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is based on the work of George R.R. Martin, but the story takes place 100 years in the past.

Because of this, characters on each show will never be able to interact outside of being part of the same family lineage.

However, Unilad theorized that at least one Game of Thrones cast member, Melisandre, could appear in a future season of House of the Dragon.

Also known as the Red Woman or Red Witch, Melisandre played a pivotal role in Game of Thrones, Seasons 2 to 8.

She started out as Stannis Baratheon’s closest confidant. Her status as a red priestess of the Lord of Light was supposed to help Stannis win his claim to the Iron Throne.

However, despite her efforts, Stannis is eventually killed, and she transfers her allegiance to Jon Snow and House Stark before meeting her own end in Season 8.

While Melisandre was introduced decades after the events of House of the Dragon, it was revealed in Season 6 that she was actually 400 years old. The large ruby necklace she always wore doubled as a device to hide her age.

Because of her magic, the Red Witch would technically be about 200 years old during the events of House of the Dragon. Because the show already introduced the concept of magic through the witch Alys Rivers, there’s a chance fans could catch a glimpse of the Red Woman before the show ends.

“I’m waiting for Melisandre to show up in House of the Dragon. She would have been 200 years old during that saga,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

However, while some viewers want her to appear, one Reddit user explained that the possibility of a cameo is very unlikely: “[Melisandre] never appears in any of the prequel books. If she’s old enough to be around, she’s most likely in Asshai, her homeland, which is on the far side of the known planet.”

However, while some viewers want her to appear, one Reddit user explained that the possibility of a cameo is very unlikely: "[Melisandre] never appears in any of the prequel books. If she's old enough to be around, she's most likely in Asshai, her homeland, which is on the far side of the known planet."