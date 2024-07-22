Rhaena may get two dragons in House of the Dragon

After House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6, it looks like Rhaena is about to get her dragon – but there may be more than one in her future.

Rhaena was sent to the Vale early in Season 2, with Rhaenyra asking her to look after Joffrey, Aegon, and Viserys as the Dance of the Dragons kicked off in Westeros.

While we’ve already seen Baela riding Moondancer, Rhaena doesn’t have a dragon of her own… yet. Despite her best efforts, her egg still hasn’t hatched, leaving her with serious FOMO.

Well, that’s about to change. Season 2 Episode 6 revealed a wild dragon lives in the Vale, and it’ll change George R.R. Martin’s book in a big way. Spoilers ahead…

Does Rhaena get a dragon?

Yes: in Fire and Blood, Rhaena rides a dragon called Morning, who eventually hatches during the Dance of the Dragons.

However, she doesn’t ride her until long after the civil war; the third day of the third month of 135 AC, to be exact.

In the book, Rhaena stays in the Vale for the duration of the war, raising the kids and bonding with her hatchling. Morning is a huge source of anxiety to Alicent Hightower and the Greens, but it doesn’t matter in the end; she’s too young to fly and the Dance doesn’t last very long.

Rhaena will mount a wild dragon

After House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6, Rhaena is poised to bond with Sheepstealer, a wild dragon living in the Vale.

Rhaena confronts Jeyne Arryn after finding the burned remains of sheep, who confesses: “Rumor of it began shortly after the war; ranging more broadly for food, my maesters surmise. It is large and formidable, but alas, wild.”

The show still hasn’t confirmed that it’s Sheepstealer, but given what we know about the other two wild dragons (Cannibal is untameable and the Grey Ghost is an elusive creature), he’s the likeliest candidate. After all, he’s known for his appetite for mutton – and it looked like he enjoyed a big meal in the Vale.

This will be controversial among fans, as Rhaena has nothing to do with Sheepstealer in the book. Instead, he’s mounted by Nettles, a bastard girl of presumed Valyrian descent… but many readers believe she doesn’t come from royal blood, proving that anyone can bond with a dragon.

Rhaena may get two dragons

There’s a possibility that Rhaena will get two dragons in House of the Dragon, although it’s unlikely we’ll ever see her ride Morning.

Here’s the idea: Rhaena will find Sheepstealer and mount him. Unlike the books, Rhaena will fight in the Dance of the Dragons and fulfill Nettles’ role in the story.

This means she’ll participate in the Battle of the Gullet (confirmed for Season 3), and perhaps even an expanded Battle Above God’s Eye. Given she’s Daemon’s daughter, don’t expect her to carry over Nettles’ romantic relationship with him (although, all bets are off when it comes to the Targaryens).

Now, picture the scene: Sheepstealer is mortally wounded in battle, but Rhaena survives. As the civil war ends (no spoilers for who wins), Morning finally hatches, renewing hope in the Targaryen dynasty; a new dawn, if you will.

