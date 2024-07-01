House of the Dragon fans convinced Episode 4 will bring back dead character

Some House of the Dragon fans believe Episode 4 will see the return of a dead character.

House of the Dragon Season 2 may be four episodes in, but the show has already featured one unexpected cameo.

Because of this, some House of the Dragon fans believe the preview for Episode 4 suggests that a dead character could be making a comeback.

At the tail-end of the trailer (0:38), the Targaryen crown is thrown to the ground while Rhaenyra is heard saying, “The horrors I have just loosed cannot be for a crown alone.”

Before Rhaenyra and Aegon’s war, the only other person viewers have seen wear the Targaryen crown is their father, King Viserys.

Because of this shot, some fans believe the old king could be returning in Episode 4 through a dream or vision.

“The crown shot makes me think we might have another cameo,” one fan commented on Reddit.

Another wrote, “Vizzy T back in the house for sure. Daemon is going to have a vision of Vizzy T giving him the crown, he puts it on and realizes he doesn’t want it anymore.”

Viserys’ inclusion in Episode 4 would make a lot of sense as a big part of Alicent and Rhaenyra‘s storyline in Episode 3 revolved around the pair finally dissecting the king’s last words.

While Alicent believed Viserys’ mention of Aegon was his way of putting the Targaryen’s eldest son on the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra completely dashed those thoughts by revealing her father was actually referring to Aegon the Conqueror, the man behind the prophecy of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Because both sides are now armed with the truth, Viserys could return to put his family on the right path before any more blood is shed.

Because both sides are now armed with the truth, Viserys could return to put his family on the right path before any more blood is shed.