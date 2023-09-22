New Amsterdam Season 6: Everything we know

As far as hospital dramas go, viewers are easily spoilt for choice. That being said, the large output hasn’t stopped rumors of New Amsterdam Season 6 – here’s everything we know.

With a cast led by Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, and Jocko Sims, the medical drama has had a rocky ride with viewers throughout its 5 seasons so far.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “The series follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Eggold) as he becomes the medical director of one of the United States’ oldest public hospitals, aiming to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy in order to provide exceptional care to patients.”

Though it’s not been too long since Season 5 first aired – which has just arrived on Netflix – here’s everything we know about the possibility of a New Amsterdam Season 6.

Will there be a New Amsterdam Season 6?

No. The show was cancelled after its fifth season.

NBC

Though it’s bad news for New Amsterdam fans, there are many explanations for why it was cancelled.

According to reports from Deadline, Season 5 of New Amsterdam was announced to be the last back in March 2022. The season cut its number of episodes down to 13, making it the shortest season in the show’s history.

Declining viewership and poor ratings were the reasons given for New Amsterdam Season 6 not being on the cards, though executive producer Peter Horton told Deadline that it was “a mystery as to why it was cancelled.”

“I still think this thing could have, should have run for another couple years,” Horton explained. “There are still so many stories to tell and these characters are so interesting. David came up with just a raft of amazing characters and I want to know more about all of them.

“We’re No. 3 on Netflix right now. I don’t think the audience is ready for it to end, either.”

Is there a New Amsterdam Season 6 release date?

As New Amsterdam Season 6 won’t be coming out, there is no release date planned.

NBC

However, it’s not all bad news – all existing episodes of New Amsterdam can currently be streamed on Peacock and Netflix.

Even though New Amsterdam Season 6 isn’t going to happen, that’s not to say we won’t hear from its cast ever again, with Horton proving that there is still definite room and potential for spin-off shows.

