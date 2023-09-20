Hospital Playlist announces spin-off with Go Yoon-jung
The popular medical K-drama Hospital Playlist is coming back but as a spin-off about another branch of Yulje Medical Center and its rising group of young residents.
One of tvN’s and Netflix’s most beloved Slice of Life K-dramas is Hospital Playlist by creator Shin Won-ho. The storyline focuses on a group of friends from medical school who now all work for Yulje in different areas of medicine.
Fans adored the K-drama’s comical moments between friends, as well as their battles with their personal lives, love lives, and caring for their patients. Not to mention, each episode ended with the characters performing a hit song as a band.
Director Shin broke fans’ hearts when he announced he will likely not make a Hospital Playlist Season 3 any time soon. But it seems that fans got part of their wish as Hospital Playlist announced a spin-off with Alchemy of Souls and Moving actor Go Yoon-jung in the lead role.
A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday K-drama will focus on new characters
The Hospital Playlist spin-off won’t see the return of the original cast, as it will focus on first-year residents at another hospital.
According to Soompi, tvN announced the news on September 20. “As the spin-off drama of Hospital Playlist, A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday will depict the realistic and relatable hospital lives and turbulent friendships of doctors and residents at a university hospital,” detailed Soompi.
Actor Go will play the role of an Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at Jongro. Thankfully the spin-off will take place within the same universe as Hospital Playlist, so fans can’t rule out a small cameo by the original cast.
Actor Shin Si-ah is also in talks to join the cast of the spin-off. Fans may be wondering if Shin will be behind the camera this time. Cheers all around as Shin and writer Lee Woo-jung will return as the creative minds for the spin-off.
A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024. Both seasons of Hospital Playlist aired on Netflix.
