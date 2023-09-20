Hospital Playlist announces spin-off with Go Yoon-jung

The popular medical K-drama Hospital Playlist is coming back but as a spin-off about another branch of Yulje Medical Center and its rising group of young residents.

One of tvN’s and Netflix’s most beloved Slice of Life K-dramas is Hospital Playlist by creator Shin Won-ho. The storyline focuses on a group of friends from medical school who now all work for Yulje in different areas of medicine.

Fans adored the K-drama’s comical moments between friends, as well as their battles with their personal lives, love lives, and caring for their patients. Not to mention, each episode ended with the characters performing a hit song as a band.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Director Shin broke fans’ hearts when he announced he will likely not make a Hospital Playlist Season 3 any time soon. But it seems that fans got part of their wish as Hospital Playlist announced a spin-off with Alchemy of Souls and Moving actor Go Yoon-jung in the lead role.

A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday K-drama will focus on new characters

The Hospital Playlist spin-off won’t see the return of the original cast, as it will focus on first-year residents at another hospital.

According to Soompi, tvN announced the news on September 20. “As the spin-off drama of Hospital Playlist, A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday will depict the realistic and relatable hospital lives and turbulent friendships of doctors and residents at a university hospital,” detailed Soompi.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Actor Go will play the role of an Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at Jongro. Thankfully the spin-off will take place within the same universe as Hospital Playlist, so fans can’t rule out a small cameo by the original cast.

Actor Shin Si-ah is also in talks to join the cast of the spin-off. Fans may be wondering if Shin will be behind the camera this time. Cheers all around as Shin and writer Lee Woo-jung will return as the creative minds for the spin-off.

Article continues after ad

A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024. Both seasons of Hospital Playlist aired on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

You can read more K-drama news in our hub here, details about Strong Girl Namsoon here, and explainers for A Time Called You here.