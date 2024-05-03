Stranger Things fans are really worried after Cobra Kai reveals big change

Cobra Kai Season 6 just revealed its Netflix release schedule — and it’s left Stranger Things fans concerned about how long it’ll take to watch Season 5.

Netflix pioneered the binge-watch model; it’s what’s made the likes of Stranger Things and Baby Reindeer such big successes, driving word-of-mouth recommendations as viewers sit down for a mega-sitting of television.

However, in such a bustling marketplace, things are changing… a little bit. Cobra Kai’s final season will be released in three blocks of five episodes: the first part will land on July 18, the second drops on November 28, and the final batch will arrive in sometime in 2025.

It’s a move that’s been met with a divided response. Echoing Invincible Season 2’s backlash, some people aren’t happy they’ll have to wait for the rest of the season, while others see it as a positive; if it all dropped at the same time, there wouldn’t be anything else to look forward to.

However, it’s sparked concern among Stranger Things fans, who think a similar three-part release for Season 5 could be on the cards. This comes after a source on X/Twitter (admittedly, not a prominent one) suggested in early 2023 that the fifth season would be split into multiple volumes, and the finale could even be released on its own.

“Correct me if I’m wrong but when was the last time Netflix split a final season of a series into THREE parts? Could we see the same thing happening with Stranger Things 5? Vol. 1 (1-4) July 2025 Vol. 2 (5-7) December 2025 Series finale (8) July 2026 maybe in theaters too,” one user suggested.

Netflix isn’t a major proponent of theatrical releases, with some (but certainly not all) of its original films getting limited runs outside the major cinema chains. Season 4 Volume 2’s episodes screened in cinemas in November 2022 to mark Stranger Things Day, and considering the enormous hype around the show’s ending — it’s arguably the biggest TV show finale of the past decade — a cinema release may not be out of the question.

“With the final season of Cobra Kai separating parts by more than four months it makes me think what Netflix has planned for Stranger Things,” another tweeted. “If they’re doing this with Cobra Kai, imagine what they’ll do with the last season of Stranger Things,” a third wrote.

You can find out everything we know about Stranger Things Season 5 and check out other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your watch list.