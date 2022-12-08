Netflix reveals new Black Clover movie release date and visual

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is the upcoming movie for the series, showcasing a never before told story which will debut internationally on Netflix.

The new Black Clover movie, Sword of the Wizard King, has an official release date of March 31, 2023. This release date is for both its theatrical release in Japan alongside debut date on Netflix.

The information was revealed when Netflix revealed a key visual for the movie, which impressed the community.

Fans were ecstatic towards the news. Typically, anime movies take ages to reach the west, or are gatekept in theaters for months before becoming readily available to watch online.

“If there’s anything Netflix gets right about anime, it’s putting anime movies out pretty quick,” one Redditor commented.

“I’m honestly very glad that I don’t have to wait for like 6-7 months to watch the movie,” another user replied.

As of now, there’s been one trailer for the movie. The story seems to align with the base premise of the series. In essence, Astra screams out “I will become this Wizard king!” alongside “persistence is my strength!”

People are speculating the previous Wizard Kings will make their debut in the movie, providing insight for the main story’s history prior to Aster’s existence.

Outside of the main premise and character motivations, the story seems to be a brand new one, never before seen in the manga. Therefore, as of now, it’s many are speculating the movie won’t be canon — but rather an almost filler-like movie, similar to the typical Naruto movies.