Anime fans are delighted as the best anime movie of 2022 is now streaming on Netflix.

Suzume was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and now Netflix has added it to its ever-growing library of anime content. The anime movie is streaming all around the world on Netflix from Saturday, April 6, while Japan had access to the film from a day before. Netflix has announced that Suzume will be available on the platform in 169 countries.

Written and directed by the visionary anime director, Makoto Shinkai, the movie earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The movie lives up to Shinkai’s other masterpieces including Your Name, Weathering with You, and the Garden of Words.

The story of Suzume revolves around the eponymous protagonist, a 17-years old teenager who meets a mysterious man named Souta Munakata and sets out on an adventurous journey to seal some “doors” that will prevent a lot of natural catastrophes around Japan.

Along with critical acclaim which includes a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.6 on IMDb, the movie also earned huge numbers in the box office. It has a worldwide collection of 316 million USD, making it the fourth highest grossing movie in Japan and the fourth highest grossing Japanese film of all time.

At the accolade side, Suzume won the “Best Film” award at the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards. It was also nominated for the “Best Animated Feature Film” category in the 81st Golden Globe Awards. However, it lost to another Japanese movie, Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron.

After a successful stint in the theatres, Suzume was available on a few OTT platforms including Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. Now, with another big platform to stream on, viewers are very excited to watch the best anime movie of 2022 on Netflix.

