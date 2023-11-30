Black Clover fans hyped as manga finally announces new chapter

Following the release of Chapter 368 in August 2023, Shonen Jump declared that Black Clover manga is getting transferred to the quarterly magazine JUMP GIGA. Finally, on November 30, 2023, we got a release date for the new chapter of the series.

Black Clover revolves around Asta, who was born without any magic in a world full of it. Despite being an ordinary human, the boy decides to struggle and become the Wizard King one day. The series has been a massive hit because of its character growth and the plot twists. So, fans have obviously missed the series since it disappeared from the Weekly Shonen Magazine.

However, the author had a perfect plan, so he decided to come up with one chapter in three months. When the news of the manga getting transferred to JUMP GIGA surfaced, every fan wanted to know the reason behind the shocking decision. That’s when Yuki Tabata wrote a letter to the fandom in which he mentioned that he has been facing several personal issues for the time being, but as he doesn’t want the series to suffer, he has chosen a different path for the manga.

Well, now it seems the wait is about to get over as we will finally be able to read a new thrilling chapter of Black Clover.

Black Clover makes a comeback after three months

With the announcement of Black Clover’s transfer to a different magazine, we also learned that Chapter 369 of the manga will be released in December 2023. So, the promise has been kept, and the official sources recently revealed that Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover will be published in the JUMP GIGA 2024 Winter issue on December 25, 2023. A perfect gift for Christmas. Isn’t it?

Besides that, the chapter will be stretched into 28 pages, including some colored ones.

Black Clover is returning after three months, so the community is excited to get their hands on the new chapter. But the fandom is also sad because they’ve waited so long and will get to stay with Black Clover only for 28 pages.

Three months is indeed a long time to wait for a famous manga’s chapter, so every fan wishes to get at least 50 pages. Regardless, it’s a relief that the author is still working on the manga to deliver high-quality panels and an engaging story.

