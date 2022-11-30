Suzume anime movie gains 6.26 Billion in just over two weeks

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

The newly released Suzume film, from the same people that brought you Your Name, has managed to be similarly successful at the box office.

If you loved the film Your Name, you’re likely going to love the new film from the same creative team, which is called Suzume no Tojimari.

And it seems like a large portion of Japan already loves this film, as the movie has managed to be increasingly succesful in a short amount of time.

It was recently reported by The Mainichi Shimbun’s Mantan Web that Makoto Shinkai’s anime film Suzume – also known as Suzume no Tojimari – has manged to cross 6.269 billion yen – equalling about US$45.5 million – in its first 17 days at the Japanese box office.

Suzume no Tojimari blasts the box office

The film, which ranked at #1 for its opening weekend, was able to earn 843 million yen – US$6.10 million – during Saturday and Sunday, selling 612,000 tickets on those same two days. The film has now sold a whopping total of 4.60 million tickets.

The film opened in Japan on November 11, and has so far managed to sell 38.7% more tickets and earn 47.4% more money than Shinkai’s massively acclaimed film Your Name in their respective first three days. Suzume also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai’s previous film Weathering With You, which makes Suzume the strongest opening of all of Shinkai’s films.

CoMix Wave Films describes the plot of the film as thus:

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—

17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…

Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars.

The sunset.

The morning sky.

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.

Shinkai – best known for his work on hit film Your Name – directed the film and wrote the screenplay, along with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka designed the characters, Kenichi Tsuchiya was the animation director, and Takumi Tanji was the art director. The film is being produced by CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie, while TOHO is distributing the film.

Director Shinkai stated that the three important factors within the film are that it is somewhat of a road trip around Japan, that it is a story about “closing doors” rather than opening them – meaning to conclude something – and that it will ultimately be a reason to visit the movie theater.

Suzume no Tojimari is set to premiere internationally in early 2023.