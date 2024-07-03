New Terminator anime coming to Netflix has fans all thinking the same thing

Netflix’s new Terminator anime, Terminator Zero, has everyone excited for the franchise’s future.

2024 is proving to be an amazing year for the anime adaptations of western media. Terminator has joined the list alongside the likes of Suicide Squad Isekai and Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The anime show, presented by Netflix, will be released on the streaming service on August 29, 2024. Ironically, that’s the 27th anniversary of the prophesied Judgement Day in the sci-fi franchise.

The series is animated by Production I.G., the studio behind the iconic Ghost in the Shell 1995 film, Psycho-Pass, and Heavenly Delusion. Acclaimed director and character designer Masashi Kudo is helming this project.

Article continues after ad

Netflix recently revealed the first key visual of the anime series. The first proper sneak peek will be shown at Anime Expo 2024 on July 5. Although there’s no confirmation as of yet, the series is rumored to have eight episodes.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the Terminator movies are pretty excited about the new show. Many are intrigued to see what the spin-off brings to the table, while others believe this is what will revive the franchise after the lukewarm response recent offerings got.

“Very fitting the team is the one that made Ghost in the Shell. This might beat all the recent films in the franchise,” commented one X user, joined by another, “Hoping this will be the thing that saves the Terminator franchise.”

Article continues after ad

“Wow, I am actually very excited about the idea of a Terminator anime. I love the movies and watched them all with my dad growing up. I’d love to see this nail it,” shared another on Reddit.

Many are comparing Terminator Zero’s poster with Logan. As one fan wrote, “Reminds me of the Logan poster (this is a compliment) lol.” Another supported, “Giving me T2 and Logan vibes. There’s gonna be tearjerker scenes in this one.”

Article continues after ad

Terminator Zero is one of the upcoming anime to look out for in Summer 2024. For more, check out our guides on Oshi no Ko Season 2, Tower of God Season 2, Dandadan, and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.