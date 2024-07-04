The Boys Season 4: How has the supe virus changed from Gen V?

The Boys Season 4 reintroduced viewers to the supe virus from Gen V, but how has it changed from one show to another?

The Boys Season 4 has a lot going on, with Homelander, Sister Sage, and Firecracker going on a supe-centric rampage while Billy Butcher deals with his impending death sentence.

In the background of all the chaos is the underlying threat of the deadly virus Victoria Neuman brought over from Gen V, as it’s unclear what she wants to use it for.

Episode 6 revealed a hint of how the virus could be used and exposed how different it is now from when it was first introduced. But how has the virus changed since it was seen in Gen V? Let’s break it down. Warning: spoilers ahead!

How has the supe virus changed since Gen V?

The supe virus has changed since Gen V as it’s now easier to kill more supes at once.

Prime Video Butcher has kidnapped Sameer

Episode 5 saw The Boys, Victoria, and Stan Edgar join together for the most awkward team up ever as they searched Stan’s old farm estate for Sameer Shah, a scientist who was hired to test out the virus.

Though they succeed in finding Sameer, he then went missing after the group was attacked by a flock of V’ed up farm animals.

While the group thinks he’s dead after the authorities find his severed leg, it’s later revealed Butcher actually kidnapped him in order to force the scientist to make a version of the virus strong enough to kill Homelander.

However, Sameer explains that a virus strong enough to take out Homelander would have catastrophic results because its new airborne quality would end up killing anyone with Compound V in their blood, including Butcher, Homelander’s son Ryan, Starlight, and Kimiko.

When the virus was introduced in Gen V, it had to be injected into a supe in order to take them down. In the words of Joe Kessler, Sameer’s virus would be “a f*cking pandemic.”

Butcher is obviously conflicted by the news because, as much as he hates Homelander, he does care for Ryan to some extent, so only time will tell if he decides to go through with creating the toxic virus or not.

Butcher is obviously conflicted by the news because, as much as he hates Homelander, he does care for Ryan to some extent, so only time will tell if he decides to go through with creating the toxic virus or not.