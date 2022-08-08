Moon Knight Season 2: The Midnight Mission is fake

Supposed news of Moon Knight Season 2 was tweeted yesterday, but before anyone gets excited, that information has been revealed to be fake.

Fans have been excited to hear any news surrounding the second season of the MCU series Moon Knight, which will be returning to Disney+.

This excitement was piqued yesterday when a tweet was released regarding Season 2, which would be called “The Midnight Mission.”

However, this tweet has proven to be fake, and the Twitter account to be a parody account, much to the dismay of many fans.

Tweet regarding Moon Knight Season 2 is fake

Yesterday, a parody version of the Discussing Film Twitter account falsely posted about Moon Knight Season 2. While the tweet racked up almost 40 thousand likes, it’s clear by clicking on the account that this is an unreliable source.

The joke tweet mentioned that the season would be called “The Midnight Mission,” and stated that the season “will have 12 episodes. The season will begin filming later this year in Budapest.

“Oscar Isaac will return and have a new producer role for the series.”

The tweet even featured an title graphic for the fake season, which they later revealed to have doctored themselves.

The original tweet also linked a Hollywood Reporter article, which, while being filled with Moon Knight information, didn’t state anything in regards to “The Midnight Mission.”

However, the article does argue that there should have been more than six episodes in the show’s first season, which is perhaps what led this fake tweet to state that the imagined second season will have twelve episodes. Though, six episodes is Marvel’s norm now, so that factor likely won’t change for the next season.

Now, fans mustn’t be too disappointed by this lack of real news. Oscar Isaac has teased Moon Knight Season 2 in a TikTok that has gone viral, so it seems like more Moon Knight content – or hints to that content – will be available soon.

Moon Knight Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+