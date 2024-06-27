Virgin River fans fall victim to “unbelievable” Facebook scam

Virgin River fans have fallen victim to a scam on Facebook, with an “unbelievable” fake account fooling viewers across social media.

There’s not too much to do while waiting for Virgin River Season 6 – it’s still filming and doesn’t so much as have a release date. Other than playing Netflix’s in-app game or actively looking for leaks, all fans have are each other.

However, some are taking this one step further by posing as Martin Henderson (who plays Jack) on Facebook, and many fans have fallen for it.

One complained on Reddit: “Has anyone come across this ‘Martin Henderson’ account on the FB pages? I know the real MH has come out and said those accounts aren’t him but I think they are scamming people into believing it’s the real Martin!

“They also threaten people by saying ‘you will message me if you are truly my fan!’ Unbelievable! The real Martin would never! Just feel bad for all the people who are falling for it. So sad!”

Sure enough, it only takes a quick Facebook search to find the accounts responsible for the scam, with an alarming number claiming to be the Virgin River star.

Some pages will directly ask fans trivial questions, such as whether Henderson should get a tattoo, or they fish for compliments. One has even gone as far as promising to release Virgin River Season 6 early if they get enough engagement.

Fans have started calling the scam pages out directly in the comments, with one Facebook user writing: “It’s not you. I’m sick of all the scams.” However, the fake Henderson has asked fans to message him directly so he can convince them it’s truly the “real” him.

While the Facebook scam mostly involves seemingly harmless conversations, other pages have taken a darker turn. Private chats in Henderson’s name – though spelled incorrectly – have been set up, claiming that fans can get one-on-one access to him and Virgin River content.

One fan claims they’ve even paid into pages with cryptocurrency, adding, “He told me he made a typo when he made the account but that’s really him. I bought one of his NFTs and his advice on cryptocurrency has really paid off!”

“Unfortunately, I think you have been scammed! Please be careful. Hopefully that’s not the case,” replied another.

The Virgin River cast member has publicly called out the rise in fake accounts, taking to TikTok to confirm that he only has one account on the platform, and another on Instagram.

Henderson is currently in the process of filming new episodes, with Mel and Jack’s parenthood journey and potential wedding set to take center stage.

Find out what burning questions Virgin River Season 6 needs to answer, and check out even more TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.