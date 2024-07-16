With the final episode of The Acolyte about to air, fans are rallying for another season by pushing the #RenewTheAcolyte hashtag on social media.

Reactions to the Star Wars show have been mixed, to say the least. Officially, The Acolyte has received mostly praise from viewers and critics, and reviews have been on the kinder side. However, the show was victim to some intense review bombing at the start, despite decent reception.

Clearly, those behind the Star Wars prequel haven’t let a few nasty setbacks stop them from campaigning for more.

The hashtag #RenewTheAcolyte has begun circulating on X/Twitter, with many sharing what they love about the show in hopes for a Season 2.

“The show single-handedly revived the new gen Star Wars fandom that was murdered to death after 2019. This’s already a strong and valid reason to renew it,” said one X user who used the hashtag.

“I need to know more about Qimir’s backstory, we need to see more of him,” another wrote.

“I just can’t get enough of people being fake mad over the existence of The Acolyte. These people are so comically entertaining. Really looking forward to Season 2,” said one comment.

It’s unclear where the hashtag originated from, but on the day of the show’s finale episode, it appears that fans are hoping to give Disney a little push.

At the time of writing, the studio hasn’t announced plans for The Acolyte Season 2. Showrunner Leslie Headland seems to be optimistic, even hinting that discussions have been taking place.

“I have no idea,” Headland said [via Nerdist]. “Well, not that I have no idea. I would say there are conversations. And I don’t know when that will happen. I don’t know when that decision will be made.”

For more, check out our guides to the unknown planet, Master Vernestra, and The Acolyte filming locations.