TV & MoviesTV & Movies

Oscar Isaac teases Moon Knight Season 2 in viral TikTok while visiting Cairo

Eleni Thomas. Last updated: Aug 04, 2022
Disney+MCU
Moon Knight season 2 header image
Marvel

A recent TikTok featuring Moon Knight’s director, as well as lead actor Oscar Isaac, might have just revealed that the show will be getting a second season.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear if Moon Knight will be getting a second season. 

And while no news about season 2 has been confirmed yet, a viral TikTok may have just revealed that Moon Knight will in fact be coming back for another round. 

The video, uploaded by director Mohamed Diab’s daughter Haya includes some familiar faces and ones that are central to Moon Knight.

The TikTok begins with Haya asking the “question on everyone’s mind, is there a season 2?”

The camera then pans to Moon Knight season 1 director Mohamed Diab, who feigns confusion and asks, “of what, Moon Knight?”

The final moments of the TikTok then cut to the show lead actor Oscar Isaac, who simply adds, “why else would we be in Cairo?”

Given that season 1 of Moon Knight was shot in the city of Cairo, this is as close to a confirmation of season 2 that fans have gotten.

Moon Knight debuted on Disney+ at the end of March, 2022. The show was praised for its fantastic performances and fresh narrative. It tells the story of Marc Spector, a man who becomes the champion of Egyptian god Konshu, taking on the form of the Moon Knight in order to protect the innocent by any means necessary.

While the only MCU show to get more than one season so far is Loki, the ending of Moon Knight left a lot unfinished. Paving the way for future seasons and a deeper exploration into the characters.

The latest Disney+ Marvel show to release was Ms. Marvel. Later this month, She Hulk: Attorney at Law will also be arriving to the streaming platform. For coverage on all things Marvel, Dexerto’s got you covered here.

keep reading

pokemon go scizor
Pokemon

Pokemon Go ‘Bug Out’ 2022 event: Vikavolt, Mega Scizor, more

Alan Bernal. 2 hours ago
image for article: "Comedian Bobby Lee explains how Starfield caused breakup with long-time girlfriend"
Entertainment

Comedian Bobby Lee explains how Starfield caused breakup with long-time girlfriend

Alan Bernal. 3 hours ago
Halo 2 artwork
Halo

MoistCr1TiKal’s near-impossible $20K Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge beaten in two weeks

Brad Norton. 3 hours ago
loading...