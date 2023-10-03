Mean Girls drops on TikTok for free to celebrate October 3rd

It’s October 3rd, so we all know what that means: Time to put on some pink, and watch Mean Girls on TikTok.

Mean Girls has been a staple comedy movie ever since it first came out in 2004. From the mind of Tina Fey, the synopsis of the movie is as such: “Teenage Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady finally gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed “the Plastics,” but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname.”

Mean Girls has been quoted and memed to death at this point. But we’re still not done enjoying it, because today is a very special day for Mean Girls fans.

While the movie might encourage us to wear pink on Wednesdays, there’s also another significant day: October 3rd. And now, to celebrate this year’s October 3rd, Mean Girls has come to us in a new and modern way.

TikTok has become “so fetch”

In honor of this year’s “Mean Girls Day,” Paramount Pictures, the studio that helmed the comedy, has launched an official account for the movie on TikTok, with a bio that states, “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

Not only, that, they’ve actually released the entire movie onto the account. Broken up into 23 clips, you can now watch the whole 1 hour 47 minute flick for free on the account – thought it’s unclear how long this will last for.

Here’s Part 1 of the movie to get you started:

In other Mean Girls news, the musical adaptation of the movie that ran from 2018 to 2020 is now heading to our cinema screens too. Find out more here.

Where else can I watch Mean Girls?

If you don’t have a TikTok account, but still want to celebrate the day, Mean Girls is available with a Paramount+ subscription. The movie can also be seen on YouTube with ads, or purchased digitally from Amazon Prime Video.

The Mean Girls TikTok account also links out to the official Paramount website, which lists retailers that offer DVD, Blu-ray and digital versions for purchase.

Feel free to check out the iconic “October 3rd” scene down below as well:

