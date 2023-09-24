Mean Girls the Musical movie: Release date, cast, plot, & more

Get ready to wear pink and make fetch happen, as the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls Musical is on its way.

Mean Girls has been a staple comedy movie ever since it first came out in 2004. It was so popular that a movie musical seemed inevitable, and sure enough, the film’s creator Tina Fey was more than happy to oblige.

The Tony-nominated musical hit Broadway back in 2018, running all the way until 2021. Its 833 show run was sadly affected by the global constrictions at the time, so many a fan saw the show as being closed prematurely.

Article continues after ad

But not for those who never got the chance to see the show – or those who want to see it again – the Mean Girls Musical is finally coming to the big screen. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Article continues after ad

Mean Girls the movie musical will hit cinemas on January 12, 2024.

The cast began production back in March of this year, but the movie had been planned since 2020: “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” said Tina Fey to Playbill. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.”

Article continues after ad

While the film was initially set to stream on Paramount+, as of September it was made clear that the movie would be getting a theatrical release.

Mean Girls the Musical movie cast: Who is working on the film?

The main cast for the movie musical is as follows:

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Auli’i Cravalho as Janis Ian

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Reneé Rapp as Regina George

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners

Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Smith

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Tim Meadows as Principal Mr. Duvall

Tina Fey as Ms. Sharon Norbury

Busy Philipps as Mrs. George

Jenna Fisher as Mrs. Heron

Mahi Alam as Kevin Gnapoor

Connor Ratliff as Mr. Rapp

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

As for other familiar faces, Amanda Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the original movie, told Entertainment Tonight that she and her former co-stars are “100 percent into” making a cameo in the upcoming film: “It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls and I think we all kinda need to hang.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for behind the camera, Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne are directing the project, with Fey writing the screenplay. Nell Benjamin has signed on as the lyricist.

Mean Girls the Musical movie trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly there is no trailer yet, so for now make sure to check out the soundtrack of the musical below:

Mean Girls the Musical movie plot: What happens in the film?

The plot will follow both the original musical and movie, which is as such: “Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Star Reneé Rapp revealed to Us Weekly that “A lot of it is different. Tina [Fey] is such a creative genius and such a creative freak, and her partner, Jeff Richmond, who does all of the music, is as well. So there’s definitely different things.

“There might be different songs. Some songs that are in the musical version might be in the movie or might not be.”

We will update this article as we learn more.

Article continues after ad

For more TV and movie coverage, click here. Check out some of our other upcoming movie hubs below:

Dumb Money | Saw X | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels